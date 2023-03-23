Govt kicks in for movies and booze in the south

The government will help fund a new lakeside distillery. (Image: Scapegrace)

The government's regional strategic partnership fund will stump up $2.9 million to help with the expansion of a gin and vodka distillery on the shores of Lake Dunstan, in Central Otago.The investment, in the form of a convertible loan, will be put towards expanding the $25m Scapegrace distillery, helping it meet growing international demand for its product range.It's not the first government venture into the booze industry.West Coast gin and botanical spirits producer Reefton Distilling Co tapped into $1m in funding from the then $3 bil...