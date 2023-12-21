Menu
Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review

Social housing entity carrying $12b in debt. (Image: KO)
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
Housing minister Chris Bishop says he's "very concerned" about the impact the financial performance of housing agency Kāinga Ora has on New Zealand’s books.In rolling out the terms of reference for the government's review into the housing provider on Thursday, under section 132 of the Crown Entities Act 2004, Bishop said the aim was to "get under the bonnet and find out what's going on"."They'll be able to get the 'warts and all' view of Kāinga Ora’s finances and make recommendations...
