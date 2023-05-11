Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Majestic views for a leaky building. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 11 May 2023
Grimshaw & Co will end 15 years of working on a high-profile leaky building case and securing a big win for its clients with a massive bill for its own shoddy work.The law firm extracted a $20.1 million settlement for the body corporate and owners of the 23-storey hotel and apartment complex Spencer on Byron on Auckland’s North Shore in 2013 from the amalgamated Auckland council that signed off on the consents, and the builder Multiplex. The landmark case went to the supreme court to establish local councils owe a duty of care to...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

More Property

Housing market continues to dip, but 'green shoots' emerge
Property

Housing market continues to dip, but 'green shoots' emerge

But mortgage rate pressure continues to "suppress" buyer activity.

Brent Melville 8:24am
Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks
Property

Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks

Budget measures offer incentives to build-to-rent investors as rents surge.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023