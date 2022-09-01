See full details
Property
High court clears roadblock to Wellington apartments' demolition

Greg Hurrell

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

High court clears roadblock to Wellington apartments' demolition
The penthouse in the apartment block in Halleys Lane, Wellington, was described as worthless 'airspace'. (Image: Greg Hurrell)
The owner of a unit in a long-derelict central Wellington apartment block has been awarded ownership of the building’s penthouse from the crown, clearing the way for the entire site to be redeveloped. The high court in Wellington was told that apartment owners at 6 Halleys Lane, off Taranaki Street, were trapped with unusable and unsaleable properties unless the penthouse unit (unit H) was transferred to a party that could dispose of it. The block sits next to the empty Courtenay Central cinema complex, which closed suddenly in...

