High-flying Queenstown loses ground to Airbnb

Queenstown is in the top 25 most loved destinations on the planet. (Image: Depositphotos)

Queenstown has featured in the top quarter of the world's most loved destinations, even as it finds itself in the grip of one of its worst rental housing crises.Ironically, accommodation is cited as its top attraction.The holiday resort town featured in 25th place in this year's global Tourism Sentiment Index, up from 44th last year. It was the only New Zealand destination to make the top 100.The index is based on consumer sentiment, and is generated by 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces on more than 21,000 global...