Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

House prices appeared to stabilise in October

House prices appeared to stabilise in October
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
House prices appeared to stabilise a little in October with the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) national house price index gaining 0.2% from September, although sales volumes were down 34.7% compared with October last year.REINZ said its index was down 10.9% in October compared with October last year and the index is down 12.4% from its peak in November last year.But the pattern of price changes across the country was far from uniform.Wellington prices were the most depressed at 19.7% below October last year, followed by Au...
Energy

Pressure at the pump: will intervention work?

Treasury believes a "credible threat" of price control is necessary.

Ian Llewellyn 3:18pm
Environment

Industry voice built into new RMA package

Industry groups are relieved that their voices must be heard when long-term regional plans are being created.

Pattrick Smellie 1:26pm
Environment

RMA reform package: key elements

The reforms aim to produce faster economic development.

Pattrick Smellie 1:14pm