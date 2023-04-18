House prices down a further 0.8% in March

(Image: BusinessDesk)

House prices nationwide fell another 0.8% in March, taking the decline since the November 2021 peak to 16.8%, while the 5,877 properties sold in March were down 15% from March last year, although they were up nearly 43% from February.The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) house price index, at 3,556 points, was down 2% in the March quarter and down 13.1% from March last year.“While we have seen activity pick up in March, this year’s summer season has been muted,” said REINZ chief executive Jen Baird."Pri...