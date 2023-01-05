House sales ebb, but prices cling on – Barfoot

Peter Thompson: sellers are pushing back at low offers. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Last month was the slowest month for December trading in five years, despite Auckland house prices remaining largely unchanged since September, according to Barfoot and Thompson.The city's largest realtor, which accounted for about 40% of all homes sold through the Auckland region, reported a median price of $1.07 million last month.While that was down 13.6% on the prior December, it was tracking at the same level as the quarterly average and actually up slightly on November.That was across 527 sales through its 76 offices – down 42.2...