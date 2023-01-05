Menu
House sales ebb, but prices cling on – Barfoot

Peter Thompson: sellers are pushing back at low offers. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
Last month was the slowest month for December trading in five years, despite Auckland house prices remaining largely unchanged since September, according to Barfoot and Thompson.The city's largest realtor, which accounted for about 40% of all homes sold through the Auckland region, reported a median price of $1.07 million last month.While that was down 13.6% on the prior December, it was tracking at the same level as the quarterly average and actually up slightly on November.That was across 527 sales through its 76 offices – down 42.2...
Markets Free Market close

NZ's market continues to be full of new year cheer

Unlike the North Island, New Zealand’s market wasn’t seeing the same “soggy start” to the year, said Devon Funds' Greg Smith.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Environment

Ransomware attack cost DoC $360,000

Declining biodiversity is one of DoC's five biggest challenges and the tide is yet to turn, according to a recent review.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
Energy

Boosting biofuels won't affect food production

The lack of domestic capacity won't derail the government's plans.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm

