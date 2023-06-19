Menu
Interest rate 'sweetener' helps healthcare investment go down

Healthy earnings: Avenue Health on Bealey. (Image: FLC)
Brent Melville
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Property investment group First Light Capital has added the Avenue Health building in Christchurch to its healthcare portfolio, a deal it settled last week for $11.8 million.It’s the first foray outside Auckland or Hamilton for the three-year-old Auckland-based syndication firm, which currently has 21 properties across 13 funds, valued at about $300m. That’s after the sale of two of its Auckland properties, 124 Vincent St for $20.2m and 82 Kerwyn Ave for $10.5m. The latest wholesale fund offer raised shareholder capital of...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
