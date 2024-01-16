Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Kāinga Ora's retrofit plan hits $1 billion

Kāinga Ora's retrofit plan hits $1 billion
Kāinga Ora has 72,000 properties and 185,000 tenants. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Government housing agency Kāinga Ora will spend more than $1 billion upgrading almost 2,700 homes by the end of 2024, a bumper year for a retrofit programme that kicked off with 69 homes in 2019.This year will represent the biggest capital expenditure in the housing agency’s history, with 820 homes set for facelifts at a cost of $323 million. To date, the programme has absorbed $690m on modernising 1,879 houses, installing new kitchens, bathrooms, insulation and double glazing.That represents 2.6%, or about 4,810 tenants across a 72,000 p...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

More Property

Precinct Properties opens Deloitte Centre
Property

Precinct Properties opens Deloitte Centre

The redevelopment cost more than $300 million.

Staff reporters 15 Jan 2024
$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei
Property

$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Leading law firms worked pro bono on the 'social loan'.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12 Jan 2024
Building consents slump
Property

Building consents slump

Christchurch helped slow the nationwide decline in consent numbers.

Oliver Lewis 12 Jan 2024
Kāinga Ora budgets retrofits at 7x build-cost inflation
Property

Kāinga Ora budgets retrofits at 7x build-cost inflation

The state housing provider is spending almost as much on refurbishments as new homes.

Brent Melville 12 Jan 2024