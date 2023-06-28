Menu
Kiwi Property advances 'multi-use' strategy

A render of Kiwi Property Group's build-to-rent development at Sylvia Park. (Image: KPG)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Kiwi Property Group is optimistic about market conditions ahead of the release of its first major build-to-rent development next year. Speaking at the annual general meeting in Auckland on Wednesday, Clive Mackenzie, chief executive of the listed property company, said the 295-apartment development was on track for completion in May next year.Located at Sylvia Park, the three residential buildings are part of the strategic shift underway at Kiwi Property Group (KPG): moving from being a retail landlord to the creator of mixed-use communiti...
NZ sharemarket follows international leads
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Law & Regulation

James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case

The rich-lister's suppression was opposed by both the NZ Herald and Stuff.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 4:50pm
More Property

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 5:50pm
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 4:20pm
House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end
Property

May marked the first month of positive growth since the market peak in November 2021.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Finance

Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am