Mike Pero exits real estate to focus on mortgage business

Mike Pero managing director Aaron Skilton (left) with Angus Raine, executive chair of Raine & Horne. (Image: R&H)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Mike Pero will exit its real estate business entirely under a deal that will see Australian realtor Raine & Horne take over and rebrand its 55 national franchise offices.Raine & Horne executive chair Angus Raine said purchasing the "heritage brand" marked another part of the group's "strategic and aggressive" expansion trajectory in NZ. The firm, which has 350 offices through Australia, Malaysia, India and Dubai, opened the first of its 13 NZ offices earlier this year. All have been rebranded from former &qu...
