National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

Christchurch is the only tier 1 city in the country not to notify an intensification-enabling plan change. (Image: Christchurch city council)

The National party says it’s committed to housing intensification measures, despite comments from a senior MP that appeared to open the door to possible changes.In a statement provided to BusinessDesk, National’s housing spokesman, Chris Bishop, said the party supported the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and the medium density residential standards (MDRS).Both directives – supply-side responses to the housing crisis – require councils to amend their district plans to enable housing intensificatio...