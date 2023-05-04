Menu
New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

There were 19,668 standalone homes consented in the 12 months to March this year. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 04 May 2023
The number of multi-unit homes consented in the 12 months to March this year rose, while consents for standalone houses fell as part of an overall drop in residential consents for the period.According to Stats New Zealand, a total of 46,924 residential dwellings were consented, a fall of 7.9% from the same period last year. Of that, 19,668 were standalone house consents, which were down 23% on the year before. The number of multi-unit homes consented was up 6.6% to 27,256.Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units...
