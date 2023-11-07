Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Ngāi Tahu drops to $95.5m loss

Ngāi Tahu drops to $95.5m loss
Waimakariri River. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation plunged to a $95.5 million loss for the year to June, reflecting a $200.7m turnaround on the $105.2m profit the prior year.Revenues across the investment group’s farming, seafood, tourism and properties interests were up 16% at $372.8m, from $320.3m for 2022. Relativity and aquaculture settlements from the crown came in at $98.1m, recognised on the books as tribal income. But higher operating expenses, at $128.1m, borrowing costs of $18.5m and a $42.7m loss on fair value adjustments to the investme...
Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 3:10pm
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

More Property

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

More money out is being matched by more money in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m
Property

Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m

Total liabilities have been listed at $4.3m for the ill-fated gate and fence company.

Brent Melville 06 Nov 2023
Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red
Retail

Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red

The costly IT project hit already squeezed margins.

Paul McBeth 01 Nov 2023
New-build consents fall 20%
Property

New-build consents fall 20%

Fewer builds coming to market as high costs bite.

Staff reporters 31 Oct 2023