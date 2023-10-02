Menu
NZ house prices close to rock-bottom globally

House price deflation puts NZ in 53rd position out of 56 countries measured by Knight Frank. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
New Zealand house prices fell by an annual 9.1% through the second quarter of the year and 2.9% over the past six months in price declines beaten only by Finland, Sweden and South Korea.Global realtor Knight Frank's latest global house price index shows NZ house price deflation in 53rd position out of 56 countries measured. South Korea, with a year-on-year drop of 12.8% through the second quarter, was on the bottom rung – although its pricing has tracked up by 3.6% over the first six months.NZ prices have also been more stable of...
