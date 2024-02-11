Menu
Pre-build interest in Lakeview's 'Roto' hits $100m

Pre-build interest in Lakeview's 'Roto' hits $100m
Lakeview penthouse and 'sub-penthouse' prices will start at $8m. (Image: 94 Feet)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Sun, 11 Feb 2024
Promoters of Queenstown's $2 billion Lakeview Te Taumata development say they've racked up $100 million in residential pre-sales for the first stage.The Roto residences, which will feature 224 units across three buildings ranging from nine to 12 levels, will kick into construction this year, its Australian developers say.The development, sited on the regional council-owned 10-hectare Lakeview holiday park, has had difficulties getting consent for exceeding Queenstown build height restrictions.That saw the QT Lakeview Developments consor...
