Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

An artist's impression of the building planned for the Downtown car park site. (Image: Precinct)
Brent Melville
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Precinct Properties and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have entered a conditional agreement with Auckland Council development agency Eke Panuku for the $122 million purchase and redevelopment of the city's downtown car park site.NZ stock exchange-listed Precinct, the country's biggest inner-city property developer with commercial assets of $3.4 billion, intends to build two mixed-use high-rise towers, including retail, hospitality and a residential component. The real estate investor was formally selected as the preferred developer last Octob...
Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban
Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The promotion of mining crown minerals is also likely to return in the Crown Minerals Act.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Luxon unveils his cabinet

All three parties represented in cabinet. 

Staff reporters 11:52am
