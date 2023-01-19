Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

(Image: Depositphotos)

Property asking prices fell by 6.1% in December from a year earlier, according to Trade Me’s property price index, which was weighed down by large falls in Auckland and Wellington. The figure compares with a 13.7% December year-on-year fall in sale prices measured by the Real Estate Institute’s house price index.Housing supply in the normally quiet month had grown by 29% from the previous year, with supply in the Nelson/Tasman region almost doubling.Trade Me records asking prices from their website, as opposed to sale prices as...