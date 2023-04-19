Menu
Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight

RCL's successful Hanley's Farm development. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
George Kerr’s Pyne Gould Corp is still keen on the assets held with the Torchlight Fund limited partnership and wants to keep investing in those assets. Pyne Gould’s 83% stake in the Cayman Islands-domiciled Torchlight fund remains the Guernsey-based firm’s biggest asset, but the limited partners have yet to work out what happens to the assets since the fund passed its formal expiry date. Kerr set up the Torchlight fund during the global financial crisis to house bad loans of Pyne Gould’s finance company, so an...
