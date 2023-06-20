Menu
Ruapehu ski season looks unlikely without government intervention

(Image: RAL)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL), the operator of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski hills, will likely go into liquidation after creditors vetoed a proposed bailout of the North Island ski operations.That was after a watershed meeting across Auckland, Wellington and Ohakune on Tuesday where major creditors, including the government, ski pass owners and ANZ Bank, voted on one of three options presented to salvage the commercial operations of the hills.To go through, 50% of creditors needed to vote in agreement by number, but 75% by the value of their debts....
NZX50 rises as consumer confidence remains poor
Markets Market close

Property stocks edged up amongst a flat day.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Policy

The review suggests four-year terms, new funding tools and restructuring the sector.

Oliver Lewis 5:05pm
Politics charts

The right has a slight lead in our average, but the margins remain very fine.

Andy Fyers 4:46pm
