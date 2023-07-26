Menu
Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back

Ryman has total assets of $12.5 billion. (Image: Ryman)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
The retirement and aged care sector will be hoping for a busy spring season in the housing market to continue its revival on the New Zealand stock exchange.“We don’t need house prices going up further, but what is important [for the sector] is that turnover increases and days to sell come back,” Aaron Ibbotson, a director and senior analyst of equities with Forsyth Barr, said.It would mean that prospective occupiers could more easily sell their family homes and settle on their retirement village units. Ibbotson said...
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Politics

Radio NZ board member another victim of the Kiri Allan saga

Jason Ake was told to avoid political activities in his crown role.

Daniel Dunkley 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
