Selling a haunted home? That’s between you and the ghosts

Selling a haunted home? That’s between you and the ghosts
Sather House, owned by Erin and Nathan Braun, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Image: Mason Trinca/The Wall Street Journal)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 12 Nov 2023
By Erika MailmanWhen Julia Park Tracey, 60, and her husband, Patrick Tracey, 63, bought a five-bedroom home in Grass Valley, California, in 2020 for US$280,000 (NZ$482,000) from Pennie Hughes, who was about 70 years old, she didn’t disclose on any paperwork that the house was haunted. But Julia says she told them it was haunted informally and jokingly, saying things like, “Of course it’s haunted; it’s an old house.”Then, Hughes died on the day she was moving out of the home.As soon as Julia, a novelist, and Patrick...
