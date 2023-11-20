Menu
Serepisos-owned hotel debt balloons to $52m

(Image: Tory Hotel)
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
The debt pile from Terry Serepisos’s failed business empire keeps growing as Titanium Trustee Management is now said to owe $52 million to its biggest secured creditor, Australian investment firm Alceon Finance.Titanium, founded by the former high-flying Wellington developer in January 2019, has one asset to its name, an 89-unit building and 101 carparks at what was the Century City Hotel on Tory St, in Wellington. Greek-born Serepisos, the former owner of the Wellington Phoenix football team and headliner on New Zealand’s...
