Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Shell shocked Du Val investors ponder options

Shell shocked Du Val investors ponder options
McKenzie Road apartments, part of the BTR portfolio. (Image: DVPM)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
A group of concerned investors is seeking legal advice on the potential for a civil action against Du Val Group after payments from the property developers’ build-to-rent fund were suspended.There are about 20 investors in the $34 million fund. They’ve been left in a similar boat to those who invested in the Du Val Capital Partners’ mortgage fund, who've had funds locked up under the Du Val Capital Partners 'liquidity events' payout clause since last October.Both funds are now closed to further investment.In July 2...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

More Property

Booster’s listed property fund pops cork over Marlborough vineyard uplift
Primary Sector

Booster’s listed property fund pops cork over Marlborough vineyard uplift

It appears as though Marlborough is in for a good vintage.

Staff reporters 1:59pm
The inexorable rise of the fringe apartment
Property

The inexorable rise of the fringe apartment

Inner city apartments are so last week, as low-rise apartments in the suburbs take over. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Allied pays $8.3m for Rural Land Co control
Primary Sector

Allied pays $8.3m for Rural Land Co control

Allied Farmers made the call in December. 

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023
Promisia buys properties adjoining Aldwins House for $2.1m
Property

Promisia buys properties adjoining Aldwins House for $2.1m

Promisia plans to develop 31 care suites on one of the properties and independent living units on the other.

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2023