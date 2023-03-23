Sky Stone Group employee's interim injunction dismissed

A drone shot of Sky Stone Group's half-completed building in Auckland's Epsom. (Image: Colliers)

A former Sky Stone Group employee, who laid complaints with Immigration New Zealand and the Serious Fraud Office, has attempted to get an order of rescission for a two-year-old injunction against him.The property group, owned by Xin (Shane) Zhou, has undertaken developments across Auckland in separate syndicates. Last week, BusinessDesk reported Zhou had disappeared, leaving receivers and liquidators of three of his entities trying to recover money owing to creditors.The jobHaving been contracting to the group since October 2019, in March...