Property
Smaller houses glaze over glass sales

Brent Melville
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Glass factories are 'not being used to full capacity'. (Image: BusinessDesk)
The residential glass market isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Like the rest of the building materials sector, glass products have seen spiralling costs – with windows and other glass products about a third more expensive than a year ago. That reflects external cost pressures in the form of shipping prices and glass production costs in the wake of global logistics snarl-ups and the impacts of covid, in particular for soda ash and other vital ingredients such as silica sand and limestone. But, unlike structural ti...

Technology
Chorus flags fatter dividends in its fibre future
Ben Moore | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Shareholders will pocket 35 cents per share with guidance for continued increases in the coming years.

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Aug 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Economy
Government buys back 100% of Kiwibank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

The move will ensure that Kiwibank remains 100% Kiwi-owned says finance minister 

In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

