St James Theatre apartment block rides again

An artist's impression of the proposed St James Suites apartment complex by the historic theatre. (Image: St James Holdings)

The developer behind a planned apartment building beside the historic St James Theatre in Auckland has been granted resource consent. A commissioner acting for Auckland council approved the application from Relianz Holdings Ltd Partnership on Dec 21, 2022. Steve Bielby, who holds shares in St James Holdings on behalf of Auckland Notable Properties Trust, said the consent was a major milestone for progressing the restoration of the category one heritage-listed theatre. “It puts both projects in a position where they could bo...