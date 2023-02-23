Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

St James Theatre apartment block rides again

St James Theatre apartment block rides again
An artist's impression of the proposed St James Suites apartment complex by the historic theatre. (Image: St James Holdings)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
The developer behind a planned apartment building beside the historic St James Theatre in Auckland has been granted resource consent. A commissioner acting for Auckland council approved the application from Relianz Holdings Ltd Partnership on Dec 21, 2022. Steve Bielby, who holds shares in St James Holdings on behalf of Auckland Notable Properties Trust, said the consent was a major milestone for progressing the restoration of the category one heritage-listed theatre. “It puts both projects in a position where they could bo...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Ebos' strong first-half result shines

The hints Ebos dropped about its second half were mostly positive.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Technology

Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Spark’s first half may not have been as strong as they would have liked, especially for cloud, but confidence remains high.

Ben Moore 5:00am

More Property

Property

Winton weathers storms, doubles half-year revenue

NZ's "poorly conceived" housing intensification plans have been exposed.

Brent Melville 22 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Metlifecare's property values rise further

Metlifecare's results were boosted by its February 2022 purchase of the six Selwyn Foundation retirement villages and it also bought two Christchurch villages in November last year.

Staff reporters 22 Feb 2023
Property

Wyborn emerges with stake in aluminium can startup

Wyborn Capital owns about 20.6% of Rob Fyfe-fronted startup Recorp.

Paul McBeth 22 Feb 2023
Property

Cyclone and storms threaten to push record rents even higher, says Trade Me

Median weekly rentals for January hit a record high nationally, with Wellington being the most expensive.

Greg Hurrell 21 Feb 2023