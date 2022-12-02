Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Stadium losses swipe $7m from Dunedin Holdings' returns

Stadium losses swipe $7m from Dunedin Holdings' returns
Events like the craft beer and food festival should froth up Forsyth Barr stadium’s returns after a dismal past year. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
Dunedin Stadium Property, the owner of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, proved to be a drain on Dunedin’s coffers for the year to June, dragging down returns by $7 million on the back of a disrupted event and sporting calendar.Big-ticket cancellations included the sold-out All Blacks versus South Africa test match last September, last November’s Guns n’ Roses concert and Rod Stewart, who had been scheduled to perform in April.And while the venue did manage to host nine Super Rugby Pacific matches, four of those were playe...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Listed Companies

Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX

Blackpearl says now is the time for it to acquire tech companies.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: only half the job of fixing Super Rugby has been done

The two national unions will formally announce today that they are keeping intact a 12-team South Pacific-based competition until 2030. 

Trevor McKewen 1:15pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Property

Property

Vital Healthcare to 'pause' acquisitions

The trust's manager isn't worried about breaching banking covenants.

Jenny Ruth 01 Dec 2022
Property

Consenting door shut on Lake Hayes, Ladies Mile proposal

Permission for an ambitious planned suburb near Queenstown has been rejected by an expert panel.

Staff reporters 30 Nov 2022
Property

Housing consents down 12%, as sector faces higher build costs

Fewer building consents point to a struggling construction sector, an economist warns.

Staff reporters 30 Nov 2022
News in Brief Free

Precinct Properties launches $250m Wellington office project

MFAT will be the client for a new office development in Molesworth Street.

Staff reporters 30 Nov 2022