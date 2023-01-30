Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Stress cracks start to show in Queenstown property

Stress cracks start to show in Queenstown property
The number of interest-only mortgages is growing in the lakes region. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
Queenstown’s house prices, at a median of $1.23 million, are the highest in the country – and the region is still the busiest, measured by the number of new mortgages being written. It also has the highest number of home buyers making ‘interest-only’ payments on their mortgages.Data from credit agency Centrix shows that Queenstown homeowners hold an average outstanding mortgage of $556,000. One in every eight of those borrowers, or 12%, are now only servicing the interest on their loans, the highest level in th...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am

More Property

Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 10:35am
Property

Arvida said one Auckland village affecting by flooding

Arvida said it has comprehensive insurance cover to deal with the flooding at the Parklane village at Forrest Hill.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Property

Christchurch's housing defiance could inspire copycat councils

A briefing paper noted risks associated with the situation.

Oliver Lewis 26 Jan 2023
Retail

Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base posted record sales last year. 

Staff reporters 24 Jan 2023