Summerset says times are tough but sales are good

Scott Scoullar, the CEO of Summerset Group. (Image: Supplied)

Summerset Group noted tough market conditions in the final quarter of 2022 although settlements were up on the year.The retirement village developer said there were 277 settlements for the quarter ending Dec 31, made up of 139 new sales and 138 resales.Total settlements in the fourth quarter were 18% higher than they were a year earlier.“This is the highest 4Q resale settlements we’ve ever seen and the second highest 4Q new sales,” said Summerset's chief executive, Scott Scoullar.“The declining property market has me...