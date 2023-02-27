Symphony Centre consent lodged

An early concept image of the planned Symphony Centre. (Image: MRCB)

A distinctive mixed-used development above one of the City Rail Link (CRL) stations is forecast for completion in 2028, however, that’s dependent on CRL.International property developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) plans to build a 21-level building, called the Symphony Centre, above Te Wai Horotiu station on the corner of Mayoral Dr and Wellesley St.It bought the site from regeneration agency Eke Panuku for $40 million on a 125-year leasehold basis.The Symphony Centre will be the first mixed-use development over a statio...