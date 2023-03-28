The inexorable rise of the fringe apartment

NZ Living's Greenslade Crescent, leading a surge of non-CBD apartments. (Image: NZL)

The completion of new multi-unit developments in the wider Auckland area will add 872 new dwellings, challenging the inner city's dominance as the centre of New Zealand's apartment cluster.Data from the commercial real estate group CBRE showed that apartments due for completion outside of the central business district (CBD) will see suburban stock boosted to 21,476 units, pipping the 21,253 apartments situated in the CBD.Many of those city-central apartments, often in medium and high-rise buildings, date back to the city's building...