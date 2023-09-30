Menu
The multimillion-dollar condo fitted the bill – but it was the faux plants that sold it

Beth Ann Shepherd stages homes down to the smallest details, including top designer accessories that subconsciously draw in discerning potential buyers. (Image: Wall Street Journal)
Sat, 30 Sep 2023
By Alina DizikAfter moving to New York City from suburban California, Diana Obrand couldn’t quite envision what her next home might look like. Luckily, she didn’t have to.The detailed staging of the loft in Tribeca she saw during her house-hunting effort left nothing to the imagination. An inviting Hans Wegner Flag Halyard chair was in the corner, a tall driftwood sculpture accentuated the ceiling height in the open-plan space and the print in the guest bedroom impressed the friend who went with her on a subsequent trip to see the u...
