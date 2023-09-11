Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation, owing more than $10m

Tony Gapes' entities in liquidation, owing more than $10m
Tony Gapes (Image: supplied)
Three of property developer Tony Gapes’ entities have been put in the hands of a liquidator after an Australian architecture firm managed to tip them over after a year-long legal fight.Gerry Rae Partners’ Simon Dalton was appointed to Gorge H Development, Stoke Group and East Link by the high court at Auckland last month following an application by Buchan Group.The battleThe firm issued statutory demands to each of the entities in May last year. However, after they expired unremedied, and no application was made to set them aside, B...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

More Property

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers
Property

Winton’s grand design for rich boomers

Company is targeting “at least” another five sites over the next few years.

Brent Melville 05 Sep 2023
Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development
Property

Jackson buys out planned Wellington housing development

A controversial housing development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay will no longer go ahead, and the land there has been sold to filmmaker Peter Jackson and his wife, Fran Walsh.The shock announcement was made in a joint statement from the parties.Shelly Bay Taikuru Limited and The We...

Staff reporters 01 Sep 2023
More than 426,000 people now 'past due'
Economy

More than 426,000 people now 'past due'

Mortgage lending also remains flat, but with green shoots emerging.

Brent Melville 01 Sep 2023
Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building
Property

Nats plan faster consents, cheaper imports, for building

Councils and consenting authorities would also have to accept digital consent footage.

Staff reporters 31 Aug 2023