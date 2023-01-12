Townhouse numbers up 32%, as consents trend down

Townhouses continue to drive consents. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Townhouse, retirement village and apartment developments continued to keep consent numbers elevated late last year, accounting for 56% of the 50,209 residential consents for the 12 months to November. Statistics New Zealand said consent approvals for multi-unit homes ratcheted up by almost a quarter to 28,364 units for the year, while standalone houses fell 15% to 21,845 over the same period. Overall consent numbers were up 3.2% on the comparable period, largely led by townhouse developments in Auckland. Approvals for terraced h...