Townhouse numbers up 32%, as consents trend down

Townhouses continue to drive consents. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
Townhouse, retirement village and apartment developments continued to keep consent numbers elevated late last year, accounting for 56% of the 50,209 residential consents for the 12 months to November.  Statistics New Zealand said consent approvals for multi-unit homes ratcheted up by almost a quarter to 28,364 units for the year, while standalone houses fell 15% to 21,845 over the same period. Overall consent numbers were up 3.2% on the comparable period, largely led by townhouse developments in Auckland. Approvals for terraced h...
