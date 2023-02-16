Menu
Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

(Image: Deposit Photos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Real estate listing firm Trade Me says asking prices for property in Auckland and Wellington listed on its website haven’t been this low since August 2021. The Wellington-based software company owned by British private equity firm Apax Partners said the average asking price for Auckland properties fell 10.7% to $1.12 million in January from the same month a year earlier and in Wellington, the average price dropped 10.5% to $872,400.“We haven't seen prices this low in these regions since August 2021. As we would expect, it w...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Property Exclusive

Tech whiz runs into trouble over Auckland property deals

Ashutosh Sharma has a penchant for crypto and penthouses.

Oliver Lewis & Victoria Young 5:00am
Property

A quarter of Queenstown houses sit empty while rental market flatlines

The rental housing shortage continues to affect local businesses. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4%.

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023