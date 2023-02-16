Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

(Image: Deposit Photos)

Real estate listing firm Trade Me says asking prices for property in Auckland and Wellington listed on its website haven’t been this low since August 2021. The Wellington-based software company owned by British private equity firm Apax Partners said the average asking price for Auckland properties fell 10.7% to $1.12 million in January from the same month a year earlier and in Wellington, the average price dropped 10.5% to $872,400.“We haven't seen prices this low in these regions since August 2021. As we would expect, it w...