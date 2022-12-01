Menu
Vital Healthcare to 'pause' acquisitions

Aaron Hockly says everyone is talking about debt now. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s manager is pulling in its horns on acquisitions after spending $287 million on them in the year ended June.Aaron Hockly, who heads the trust’s manager, which is owned by Canada-based NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, told the annual meeting of unitholders that the trust's recent acquisitions have been funded with equity.But, given rising interest rates and the cost of capital, “we’re probably pausing on acquisitions overall”, Hockly said.However, the...
