What John Key's up to: Chow venture in solid shape

'We need the market to recover where we can get back to pumping out bigger volume' - John Key. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 22 May 2023
The Chow brothers’ property empire is in “better shape than many” to ride out the downturn and survive what for many developers are crippling finance costs, according to John Key.The former prime minister and his son, Max, entered into a development co-venture with the Chows in February 2022, under their MTK Capital entity. The Hong Kong-born brothers and wider family own volume home builder Stonewood, having amassed their early fortune running Wellington takeaway, strip club and massage parlour operations.The target was...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less
Infrastructure

The contractor building a major swimming pool complex has six claims worth about $197m.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets
Property

The company will look to sell off some assets.

Riley Kennedy 19 May 2023
Ryman Healthcare may resume dividend in 2024 financial year
Property

Underlying profit in the year to March 31 was $301.9 million versus $255m in the previous year.

Rebecca Howard 19 May 2023