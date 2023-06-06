Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

Where in the world is Neil Barnes?
It's believed that Neil Barnes is in Texas. (Image: Facebook)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
For more than a decade, Neil Barnes was chief executive of an innocuously named company, Investment Services Limited (ISL), that provided management services for three Nelson-based property companies.Through contracts with his company, Activa Consulting, Barnes also fulfilled the chief executive functions of the property entities – First NZ Properties, Superstore Properties and Spring Road Property – which between them own five commercial buildings on behalf of more than 400 shareholders.And then, in 2018, he was gone, not just from...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

More Property

H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega
Property

H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega

Closure of department stores reflects 'systemic' shift to big-box retail.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Build-to-rent and social housing matches 'for sale' units
Property

Build-to-rent and social housing matches 'for sale' units

Build-to-rent seen as a way to "keep busy".

Staff reporters 05 Jun 2023
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023
Money Answers: how much do I need for a house deposit?
Property Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: how much do I need for a house deposit?

Talk to as many people as possible when seeking mortgage advice.

Frances Cook 03 Jun 2023