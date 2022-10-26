See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Public sector

All of public service pay rise under negotiation

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Staff at five agencies, including Oranga Tamariki, have paused industrial action while negotiations for a public service wide pay increase is negotiated. (Image: Jason Oxenham, NZME)
Wed, 26 Oct 2022
A spokesperson for public service minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed that the government is in negotiations for a pay rise across the public service.This follows an email to members of the largest public sector union, the Public Service Association (PSA), being leaked to Stuff on Wednesday.The email, headed “Our stand together week of action is here!”, said the PSA had achieved an agreement to begin negotiations “for a cost of living pay increase for all union members across the public service and crown agents”.The pub...

