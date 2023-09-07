Menu
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Public service commissioner Peter Hughes said he thanked all public servants. (Image: Public Service)
Public service commissioner Peter Hughes is retiring at the end of February, five months before his appointment was due to end.On Monday, he announced he had informed the prime minister in July of his intentions, saying it allowed the government to start its term with fresh leadership at the head of the public service.BusinessDesk has been running an investigative series entitled Peter's Principles that delves into the legacy of the head of the public service since late August. CommittedHughes said he had applied the same notice period...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins pitches growing the pie

The economic philosophies of Hipkins and Luxon can so far be summed up in two quotes.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:00am
National will set consultant spending caps for each agency
Policy

National wants CEOs to report their budgets for contractors and consultants by Christmas.

Jem Traylen 06 Sep 2023
Business of Government: budget cuts, HUD gets the tick, and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 06 Sep 2023
Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers
Opinion Peter's Principles - Analysis

Former head of statistics Len Cook analyses changes to the public service.

Len Cook 06 Sep 2023
Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?
Policy Peter's Principles – Analysis

Long-term insights briefings are now a legal requirement of government departments.

Nikitin Sallee 05 Sep 2023