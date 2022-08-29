See full details
Investigation, resignations at Christchurch council's holding company

Oliver Lewis

Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Christchurch City Holdings holds shares in six trading companies, including Lyttelton Port Company, on behalf of the council. (Image: Supplied)
The longstanding chair of Christchurch council’s holding company and another director, a councillor, have both resigned. The resignations come after an investigation “relating to communication” between Christchurch City Holdings Limited's (CCHL) chief executive and the board. No connection has been drawn between the resignations and the review.CCHL, which oversees billions of dollars of assets on behalf of the council, announced Jeremy Smith’s resignation as chair on the NZ stock exchange website on Monday. ...

