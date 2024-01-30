Menu
NZ third least corrupt country but our halo is slipping

NZ's progress was stagnant while others around it improved, the anti-corruption organisation says. (Image: Transparency International)
Denise McNabb
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
New Zealand is rated the third-least-corrupt country out of 180 surveyed by Transparency International (TI) for its 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released today.However, this country's score of 85 is two points lower than its second-equal placing with Finland behind Denmark in the anti-corruption organisation's 2022 index, and six points lower than its 2015 score.Finland (87) retained its 2022 score in the 2023 index to nudge ahead of NZ. Denmark (90) still wears the crown as the least-corrupt nation in the world.NZ consis...
