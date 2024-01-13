Menu
The Wall Street Journal

One way to strengthen a friendship is a good fight

One way to strengthen a friendship is a good fight
A "fair friend fight" can put your relationship back on an even keel. (Image: Étienne Boulanger, Unsplash)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
By Elizabeth BernsteinSometimes, the best way to strengthen a friendship is to argue.It can feel risky to confront a pal. We’re not used to doing it, and it’s scary to be vulnerable. Friends aren’t tied to us by blood, like family, or an oath, like a spouse. We worry they can easily walk away.But addressing a hurt or issue in a friendship can strengthen the bond, therapists say. It allows both people to share their feelings, explain their needs and learn about each other. And we feel better when we stand up...
Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Martin Goldfinch ...

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Markets

Brian Robins: The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 5:00am
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Bloomberg

Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?

Only one man has the experience, temperament and ambition to be the new global fixer.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?

