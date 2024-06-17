Menu
Anchor buyer will take over national franchise network, Fonterra says

Fonterra expects the divestment process to take up to 18 months. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Mon, 17 Jun 2024
An Anchor distribution franchise has been put up for sale after Fonterra’s announcement it is considering selling the brand and the consumer business it falls under.The franchise business, listed a week ago with an asking price of $2.39 million, is described as being “in a sought-after coastal central North Island city”.Broker Mike Ponsonby of Kakapo Business Sales said the sale had nothing to do with Fonterra's announcement it was considering selling the brand. He would not comment further.It is one of 42 Anchor franchise...
QuiznessDesk: Monday, June 17
QuiznessDesk: Monday, June 17

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Netsafe brings back scam-busting bot

The AI tool disrupts criminal activity by wasting scammers' time.

Maria Slade 7:00am
City deals expected by 2025

Deals tipped to reshape relationship between central and local government.

Kaya Selby 5:00am
Language entrepreneur plays his cards right
Language entrepreneur plays his cards right

In about 15 years, Leon Butchers has sold nearly 500,000 card games.

Gregor Thompson 16 Jun 2024
‘Smash and grabs’: Michael Hill to close Whakatāne store

The closure follows those of stores in Takapuna and Papakura.

Staff reporters 14 Jun 2024
Details of Godfreys shortfalls revealed in liquidators’ report

The company owes $290,000 in holiday pay to about 72 employees.

Gregor Thompson 14 Jun 2024
People spending less as tough times continue

Latest electronic card transactions data shows retail spending down across the board.

Kaya Selby 13 Jun 2024