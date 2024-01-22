Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
The Commerce Commission is investigating the supermarket majors over their compliance with the Fair Trading Act. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
The Commerce Commission has opened an investigation into the supermarket majors following an allegation of Fair Trading Act breaches. The competition watchdog said it was investigating Woolworths, Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island after Consumer NZ lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission in August.Consumer NZ claimed supermarkets were engaging in misleading pricing, charging more than advertised and had misleading specials and promotional practices. Deputy chair of the Commerce Commission, Anne Callinan, said...
NZ Thoroughbred Racing trots out home 'world championship'
Sport

NZ Thoroughbred Racing trots out home 'world championship'

Winner of the NZB Kiwi could gallop away with $1.8 million in prizemoney.

Staff reporters 12:30pm
Markets

Pacific Edge slashes team on US 'uncertainty'

US test volumes have dropped by more than 17%.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Pacific Edge slashes team on US 'uncertainty'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 22, 2023

More Retail

Wellington business gets its mojo back
Retail

Wellington business gets its mojo back

 More than 30 retail leases for sites in the capital's CBD were signed last year.

Jem Traylen 19 Jan 2024
Woolworths' 'scan-and-go' system to be scrapped
Retail

Woolworths' 'scan-and-go' system to be scrapped

The future of supermarket shopping is being rolled back, in New Zealand at least.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Jan 2024
Harvey Norman makes A$1.03b revenue in NZ
Retail

Harvey Norman makes A$1.03b revenue in NZ

Australasian retailer Harvey Norman made A$1.03 billion revenue from its New Zealand operations in the last year, down on the A$1.14b previously but it still plans a new store.The company’s annual accounts for the year to June 30, 2023, were last month posted on the New Zealand C...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024
Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards
Retail

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 17 Jan 2024