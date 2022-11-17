Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn believes fair pay will lead to productivity gains. (Image: Countdown)

Jem Traylen

Countdown hopes a 19% pay rise over two years, along with other new benefits will convince staff they can have a career with the supermarket chain.Managing director Spencer Sonn told BusinessDesk the new collective agreement for an average $4 per hour pay increase would get people’s attention.“If you look at the numbers, they’re pretty unprecedented: 19%, over two years, 12% in the first year, and 7% in the second is probably going to catch the eye of many.” He said the agreement recognised their team for the work t...