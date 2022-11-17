Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%

Countdown increases fair pay with ‘unprecedented’ 19%
Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn believes fair pay will lead to productivity gains. (Image: Countdown)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Countdown hopes a 19% pay rise over two years, along with other new benefits will convince staff they can have a career with the supermarket chain.Managing director Spencer Sonn told BusinessDesk the new collective agreement for an average $4 per hour pay increase would get people’s attention.“If you look at the numbers, they’re pretty unprecedented: 19%, over two years, 12% in the first year, and 7% in the second is probably going to catch the eye of many.” He said the agreement recognised their team for the work t...
Property

Investigator appointed to Christchurch council

Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council in response to its housing defiance.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Tourism

It's the Great Lockup, as hotel rooms stay closed

The hotel sector recovery is being stymied by widespread staffing issues.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Technology

Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am

More Retail

Markets

KMD sales surge in first quarter

The clothing retailer reported sales were 62% up from the same quarter last year.

Staff reporters 16 Nov 2022
Retail

Singles shopping frenzy as '11.11' clicks into gear

The biggest online shopping event of the year is upon us, and it's expected to be a bumper year.

Brent Melville 11 Nov 2022
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 11 Nov 2022
Property

Mitre 10 plunges into red on $42m cloud spending

Covid highlighted the frailty of the home improvement group's 'legacy' systems.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022