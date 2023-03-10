Menu
Edmund Hillary brand targets $25m peak

Mike and Clare Hall-Taylor: some early investment interest. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary is seeking to raise $5 million in new capital as part of its expansion drive into North America, as it targets hitting $25m in revenue within five years.The firm, launched in 2018 by sports brand entrepreneur Mike Hall-Taylor and Sir Edmund’s son Peter Hillary, operates its flagship store at Auckland’s Commercial Bay. It has operated two short-term pop-up stores in Queenstown, now closed post-covid.Peter Hillary, also an experienced mountaineer, continues to act as the brand ambassador,...
