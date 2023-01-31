Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding
Flooding outside the New World on Auckland's Victoria St. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
More than half of hospitality businesses that responded to a snap survey by the Restaurant Association have experienced material damage from the deluge that is hitting the upper North Island. The Restaurant Association survey, which was carried out today and garnered 70 responses so far, showed 85% of respondents have been impacted by the current weather situation, with 75% reporting a significant downturn in trade. A total of 54% have experienced material damage to their business as a result of the weather. “It’s cle...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm
Media

Spinoff CEO Duncan Greive steps down

The Spinoff founder plans to become a senior staff writer.

Daniel Dunkley 2:10pm

More Retail

Retail

2 Cheap Cars grabs share in shrinking market

The auto company has a new chief executive in place. 

Staff reporters 9:22am
Retail Free

Are storm clouds on the horizon for listed retailers?

Retail expenditure did a lot better than expected in 2022.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Retail Free

Auckland flooding hammers an already battered retail sector

 Retailers are trying to dry themselves off after being hit by Auckland’s wettest weather on record. 

Ella Somers 30 Jan 2023
Retail Exclusive

McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

Alcohol company Let's Go's McLaren giveaway ends Sunday, but it appears the car is still for sale.

Oliver Lewis 27 Jan 2023