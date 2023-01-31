Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

Flooding outside the New World on Auckland's Victoria St. (Image: Getty)

More than half of hospitality businesses that responded to a snap survey by the Restaurant Association have experienced material damage from the deluge that is hitting the upper North Island. The Restaurant Association survey, which was carried out today and garnered 70 responses so far, showed 85% of respondents have been impacted by the current weather situation, with 75% reporting a significant downturn in trade. A total of 54% have experienced material damage to their business as a result of the weather. “It’s cle...